PNB organises MSME outreach programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: To familiarise entrepreneurs, youth and women entrepreneurs with financial assistance and banking facilities, a special MSME Outreach Programme organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) was held here today.

The programme featured detailed information on various bank loan schemes, attractive interest rates and digital lending facilities.

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Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Managing Director, Industries SICOP/SIDCO, and Virendra Jain, president, Association of Industries, Gangyal, were among the distinguished guests present at the programme.

Rajinder Raina, General Manager, SIDCO; Sanjay Langar, Secretary, Association of Industries, Gangyal; and Sardari Lal, Deputy General Manager (DGM), SICOP, Gangyal, were also present.

Pankaj Kumar Verma, Circle Head, Punjab National Bank, Jammu Circle, and Rajesh Kumar, Deputy General Manager (DGM), PNB, Amritsar Zone, also shared their views.

They emphasised the importance of providing convenient access to finance for entrepreneurs and promoting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A large number of entrepreneurs associated with industrial units participated in the programme. They received information about various banking facilities available to support business expansion and meet their financial requirements.

Eligible entrepreneurs were briefed on collateral-free credit facilities and the terms and conditions of various schemes.

Special PNB offerings, including PNB MSME Sanjeevani, MSME GST Express, MSME Growth Plus and MSME Sampatti, were also highlighted. These schemes are aimed at meeting the financing needs of doctors, start-ups and small business owners.

The key objective of this initiative was to connect the MSME sector with accessible financial services, encourage business expansion and enhance awareness about banking facilities and digital lending solutions.