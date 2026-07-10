PNB launches ‘Tribal Plus Loan Scheme’ in tribal areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Aimed at facilitating access to housing finance for eligible borrowers residing in tribal area, Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's leading public sector banks today launched "Tribal Plus Loan Scheme".

The scheme has been designed to address challenges associated with conventional home loan financing in regions where restrictions on mortgage creation and land ownership often act as barriers to formal credit access.

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It will be applicable in tribal areas under PNB's Guwahati and Raipur Zones and is intended to support individuals in fulfilling their housing aspirations through tailored financing solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Subodh Kumar, General Manager, PNB said, "At PNB, we remain committed to expanding the reach of formal financial services to underserved part of the country through innovative and need-based banking solutions. Through this initiative, we aim to support home ownership and improve access to institutional credit while promoting financial inclusion and socio-economic development in these regions."

Key features of the PNB Tribal Plus Loan Scheme include, financing for purchase, construction, repair, renovation and extension of residential houses/flats, loan amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 40 lakh for eligible salaried borrowers and up to Rs 25 lakh for eligible professionals, businessmen and self-employed individuals, flexible repayment tenure of up to 15 years, competitive interest rates linked to borrower profile and credit assessment and tailored eligibility norms for salaried, professional, business and self-employed borrowers.