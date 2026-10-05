PNB launches special festival campaign,  announces offers for retail loans

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday announced the launch of its festive retail loan campaign with an attractive interest rate.

The campaign is designed to make it easier for customers to turn their festive aspirations into reality, with attractive benefits across home loans, car loans, personal loans and other retail credit products, PNB said in a statement.

With regard to home loans, it said, there would be a full waiver of upfront and processing fees, apart from a 5 bps concession on the card rate.

There would be a full waiver of upfront or processing fees for car loans, it said.

Through 'PNB Utsav Festivities 2026', the bank aims to provide customers with greater convenience and value while enabling them to pursue important life goals during the festive season, it added. (PTI)