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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that this year's International Yoga Day theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of linking wellness and active ageing with India's ongoing demographic transformation. Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Dr Singh said the Prime Minister had elaborated on the significance of the theme, highlighting India's rising life expectancy and the increasingly important role of senior citizens in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.