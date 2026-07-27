PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ puts Kashmir’s ‘Vagu’ back in spotlight

Featured artisans expect demand boost, seek support

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the revival of Kashmir's traditional Vagu reed mat in the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat, praising Srinagar-based artisan Ghulam Hussain and his daughter, Tanzila, for preserving the fading craft.

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Modi also urged people across the country to adopt the traditional reed mat under the Vocal for Local campaign, describing it as an eco-friendly product with unique utility.

Welcoming the recognition, the father-daughter duo said the nationwide mention would significantly boost the craft's visibility and demand while urging the Government to provide sustained support to artisans to ensure its long-term survival.

In his monthly radio address, Modi described Vagu as a unique eco-friendly mat handcrafted from reeds and paddy straw harvested from Kashmir's marshes.

He said the traditional mat keeps homes cool during summer and warm in winter, adding that two artisans take nearly four days to weave a single mat after the reeds are harvested, sun-dried and sorted.

The Prime Minister said Vagu, once a household staple across Kashmir, had gradually fallen out of use over the years. He credited Ghulam Hussain, who comes from a humble background, and his daughter Tanzila with leading efforts to revive the traditional craft despite numerous challenges.

He said their initiative had inspired many others to take up the craft and received support from the local Government, helping Vagu gain popularity beyond J&K.

Calling it a shining example of the Vocal for Local initiative, he PM urged people across the country to make Kashmir's Vagu a part of their homes.

Speaking to Excelsior after the broadcast, Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Mir Behri in the interiors of Dal Lake, said he never imagined that Modi would acknowledge their efforts.

"I am happy that he mentioned us in Mann Ki Baat. Nobody used to speak about us. I think he is the first Prime Minister to recognise the work we are doing. I had never expected that he would mention us," Hussain said.

He credited former Director Handicrafts Mehmood Shah with playing a key role in reviving the craft by facilitating its Geographical Indication (GI) tag and extending institutional support.

"It became possible because of Mehmood Shah. He helped us reach this stage, ensured GI tagging for the craft and provided the necessary facilitation," he said.

Associated with Vagu-making since childhood, Hussain said the craft has been passed down through generations in his family and is now being carried forward with the support of his daughter, Tanzila, a postgraduate student pursuing Persian.

"My parents were also associated with this craft. We continued working to keep Vagu alive even when people shifted to other matting materials," he said.

Hussain said the family's efforts were now yielding results, with demand for Vagu witnessing a sharp rise.

"People are once again turning to Vagu. Orders have increased by nearly 50 per cent, and we are also receiving orders from abroad," he said, adding that the handcrafted mats have even reached the White House.

While thanking Modi for highlighting the craft, Hussain said sustained Government support was essential for its long-term survival.

"Nearly 250 people in this area are associated with Vagu-making. The Government should provide the necessary support and assistance to artisans so that this craft continues to survive and grow," he said.

Tanzila, 24, said the family remained committed to reviving Vagu despite its declining popularity over the years.

"People had almost stopped using Vagu, but we kept working because we wanted to revive it. My parents have devoted their lives to this craft and I also decided to contribute," she said.

She said the family never expected their work to be recognised by PM Modi

"We never expected that the Prime Minister would mention us. This recognition has come because of the hard work we have put into preserving the craft. We always believed our efforts would one day produce results," she said.

Tanzila said Modi's remarks would further strengthen the revival of the traditional craft and appealed to people, particularly in Kashmir, to support local artisans by choosing Vagu mats.

"I appeal to the people of Kashmir to give first preference to Vagu for matting so that this craft survives," she said, adding that the Handicrafts Department had supported them throughout their journey.

Urging young people to pursue education alongside traditional skills, Tanzila said she spends part of her day attending classes and the rest assisting her family in weaving Vagu.

"Youth should continue their studies but also learn a skill so they can become self-reliant and make a name for themselves," she said.

Appealing to the Prime Minister to continue engaging with young people, she added, "I hope the Prime Minister continues to listen to the aspirations of the youth and work towards making their lives better."