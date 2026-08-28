PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nominates Barrister Iftikhar Gillani as PoK 'prime minister'

LAHORE, Aug 27 : Pakistan's ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Barrister Iftikhar Gillani for the so-called post of prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The polls in the region's so-called legislative assembly were held in three phases on July 27, August 2 and August 3 and were marred by violent protests and massive rigging allegations.

The legislative assembly is likely to elect the prime minister on Friday.

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Gillani, who was defeated from a seat he contested but later elected to the legislative assembly on a technocrat seat, has been finalised for the post on Nawaz Sharif's recommendation, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader told PTI.

There are 53 seats in the PoK legislative assembly, 45 are directly elected, while eight are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics.

Gillani was defeated by Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Khan Abbasi in a Muzaffarabad constituency.

"Despite losing on a direct seat, Gillani was awarded a reserved seat for technocrats and professionals on the recommendation of Nawaz Sharif," the PML-N leader said.

He added that three-time prime minister took the decision in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N's regional president Shah Ghulam Qadir, the region's former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider and others.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had campaigned for Gillani during elections to garner support for him.

The assembly will elect the new prime minister without its full strength of 53. Elections to seven of the 45 directly elected seats - five in Poonch district and two in Sudhnoti district - could not be held due to what authorities described as a law and order situation.

A large number of people under the banner of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have been holding protests in PoK since early June, in which several protesters and security officials were killed. The regional government banned the group in June.

A couple of days ago, newly elected members of the legislative assembly took the oath of office. Subsequently, Chau­dhary Tariq Farooq of the PML-N was elected as the Speaker, while his party colle­ague Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri was elected Deputy Speaker.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in "illegal and forcible occupation" of parts of these Union Territories. (PTI)