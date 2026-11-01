PM visits Ladakh Pavilion at Bharat Parv

Excelsior Correspondent

GUJARAT, Oct 31: In a moment of immense pride and honour for the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ladakh Pavilion at Bharat Parv 2026 in Ekta Nagar on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

During his visit, the Prime Minister explored the rich collection of Ladakh’s indigenous products, traditional handicrafts, handloom creations and locally manufactured products showcased under Brand Ladakh. The pavilion featured a diverse range of products, including GI-tagged Ladakhi Pashmina and apricot products, Sea Buckthorn juice and other products, Alfalfa honey, traditional wood carvings, Thangka paintings and exquisite handicrafts. Tourism brochures highlighting Ladakh’s renowned destinations, cultural heritage and adventure tourism attractions were also displayed.

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Prime Minister interacted with representatives from Ladakh and enquired about the indigenous products, their production processes, nutritional value and health benefits. He particularly expressed interest in Sea Buckthorn juice and appreciated the region’s unique, locally sourced products. He also interacted with traditional cultural artists and appreciated their traditional attire and cultural representation.

From a tourism perspective, the showcase highlighted Ladakh’s immense potential as a premier destination, renowned for its breathtaking Himalayan landscapes, unique cultural traditions, spiritual heritage and adventure tourism. Such national-level exposure is expected to enhance Ladakh’s visibility, promote local products, strengthen market linkages and generate greater interest among prospective visitors.

The Ladakh Pavilion was coordinated by Nazir Hussain, Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (LAACL), along with Zakir Hussain, Account Officer, Directorate of Tourism; Ghulam Rasool, Tourist Officer, Department of Tourism; and Lundup Dorjai, Cultural Officer, LAACL.