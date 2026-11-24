Vision document finalised, eight pacts signed

NEW DELHI, Nov 23:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an economic package worth 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees for Nepal and flagged off a cross-border passenger train alongside his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, as both sides finalised a vision document and signed eight pacts to deepen bilateral cooperation, signalling a major reset in ties after a spell of strain over their lingering boundary row.

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In their wide-ranging talks, the two prime ministers directed the respective foreign secretaries to work on the outstanding boundary issue even as Shah said Nepal-India relations stand as "firm as the Himalayas and as vast as oceans".

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated two India-funded energy and connectivity projects in Nepal and laid the foundation stones for three other initiatives, besides resolving to expand the two-way engagement in many other key sectors.

The vision document, titled 'Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership', aims to bring fresh momentum to economic engagement, energy, water resources, climate resilience, connectivity, technology, and health, among other sectors.

"The relationship between India and Nepal is not just one of neighbourhood, but it is about closeness and unwavering trust," Modi said in his media statement in the presence of Shah.

"We share our joys, and so do our challenges. We are partners in each other's progress and also support each other in difficult times," he said.

Shah, who came to power in March after a landslide victory in Nepal's parliamentary polls triggered by last year's youth-led protests, arrived in India on Sunday on his first bilateral foreign visit.

In his remarks, the Nepalese prime minister said "mutual respect, steadfast trust and unbroken goodwill" are the bedrock of Nepal-India relations.

"At the heart of this incomparable bond are the peoples of our two countries. The ties between Nepal and India stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as oceans, a closeness so profound that words alone can scarcely capture it," he said.

"As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of India," he noted.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's unwavering support to Nepal's development journey and said it will extend development assistance of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees (NPR) (Rs 15,000 crore), comprising a grant assistance of NPR 5,600 crore (Rs 3,500 crore) for post-earthquake reconstruction and new infrastructure projects in Nepal; and a Line of Credit of NPR 18,400 crore (Rs 11,500 crore) for energy sector projects.

The agreements inked by the two sides are aimed at boosting cooperation in areas of forensic sciences, health, sustainable urban development and fisheries, among others.

The two Prime Ministers flagged off the inaugural Saryu-Kamala Express rail service between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal which is expected to not only improve connectivity but also give a fillip to religious and cultural tourism along the Ramayana Circuit.

The leaders agreed to explore similar connections to develop Buddhist and Shiv-Shakti religious tourism circuits.

Modi and Shah adopted a joint vision for a "Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal" that provides a roadmap for an aspirational and future-oriented partnership between the two nations.

It encompasses initiatives to augment traditionally strong areas of bilateral cooperation such as economic and development partnership, connectivity, energy and water resources, and people-to-people linkages, as well as new synergies in the domains of climate resilience, disaster mitigation and management, sports, start-ups, digital services, space and innovation.

PM Modi announced a new connectivity avenue for Nepal's transit trade through Deendayal Port (Kandla, Gujarat). Further, access to Paradip Port in Odisha will also be made available to Nepal once requisite infrastructure is in place, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two leaders underlined the importance of improving cross-border connectivity and enhancing border infrastructure through the establishment of new railway lines, bridges, Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and petroleum pipelines.

The two leaders virtually laid the foundation stone for a new ICP at Banbasa and welcomed the progress in the construction of the ICPs at Bhairahawa, Sunauli and Dodhara-Chandani.

A new cross-border motorable bridge between India's Dharchula and the Nepalese side of Darchula was inaugurated virtually by the leaders.

In an expansion of cross-border petroleum infrastructure between India and Nepal, the leaders dedicated to the people of Nepal Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline.

The two leaders also virtually laid the foundation stone for the development of a petroleum terminal in Nepal's Jhapa, and emphasised the importance of early commencement of work on the petroleum pipeline between Siliguri and Jhapa.

In his remarks, Shah said he was confident that the "historic milestones" reached at the talks will elevate Nepal-India relations to new heights.

"The need of the hour is to stand on the sturdy foundation of this enduring bond and build strong pillars for the future. Our Himalayas, as sources of clean water, sustain millions across this region," he said.

"The pristine rivers that flow from the Himalayas into the Ganga remind us of our future and destiny, underscoring the imperative to address the challenges of climate change through collective action."

Shah also talked about the cross-border railway service linking Ayodhya and Janakpur.

"Nepal and India have been bound by historical, cultural and civilisational ties since the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. Today we have inaugurated rail connectivity to make this bond even more vibrant," he said.

"Building upon the strong historical foundation laid by our forebears, history has entrusted us today with the extraordinary responsibility of transforming Nepal-India relations through mutual trust, cooperation and shared prosperity into a transformative development partnership that opens up opportunity for our younger generations," he said.

The Nepalese leader also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal. (PTI)