PM to virtually inaugurate Rs 3350 cr worth 5 projects in Ladakh today

Connectivity, energy infra, water security to get boost

New road to supplement Sgr, Manali NHs from Leh

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate five major development projects in the Union Territory of Ladakh tomorrow worth around Rs 3350 crore which will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, enhance water security and conserve cultural heritage.

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The projects will be inaugurated at 12.30 PM via video conferencing after which Modi will address the gathering.

Also, the Sub-Committee meeting constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for talks on the issues of Ladakh will also be held in Leh at 4 PM tomorrow. For the talks, the MHA team is flying to Leh from New Delhi.

New Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpoche Airport in Leh is one of the major projects in Ladakh which the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate tomorrow, an official statement issued ahead of the inauguration ceremony, today said. The building has been constructed at the cost of Rs 640 crore and is spread over 23,800 square meters.

``The modern terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually. Incorporating geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, the facility reflects the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive environment,'' the statement said.

It will blend modern passenger amenities with elements of Ladakh's cultural heritage. The terminal will also improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity with rest of the country, the statement added.

The 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), will also be dedicated to the nation tomorrow by Narendra Modi.

Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

Traversing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces, the statement said, adding it will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services, according to the statement.

``As part of efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh's renewable energy potential, Modi will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu small hydroelectric project and the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line. The projects will strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh's electricity network, marking a step towards harnessing the region's hydropower resources,'' the statement said.

Recognising the importance of preserving Ladakh's ancient archaeological heritage, the Prime Minister will inaugurate India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations that offer valuable insights into thousands of years of human history.

Modi will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Agriculture in Ladakh faces a seasonal imbalance between water availability and demand. Farmers often experience water scarcity during the crucial sowing season, even as snowmelt and glacial runoff provide substantial water resources during other periods.

Project Him Sarovar seeks to address this challenge by conserving water when it is available and ensuring its availability when required, thereby supporting irrigation, sustaining agricultural livelihoods and strengthening long-term water security in the region, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee meeting on the issues of Ladakh will meet in Leh at 4 PM tomorrow. It comprised the MHA officials, who will reach Leh tomorrow morning, Chief Secretary Ladakh Ashish Kundra, three leaders each from Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan and Kargil Hill Council Chairman Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon. Former MP Thupstan Chhewang and Tashi Gyalson, ex chairman Leh Hill Development Council are also expected to attend the meeting.

The Centre may come out with broad contours of the UT-level body in the meeting while the LAB will submit reply to 9 queries given to it by the Union Home Ministry on structure of the body, the sources said.