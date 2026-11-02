New Delhi, Nov 2: Amid global uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet NITI Aayoy's new leadership on November 5 to get a first-hand view of the issues they are working on, a senior NITI Aayog official said on Monday.

The official said that during the meeting, each NITI Aayog member is expected to make a two-slide presentation on the issues and policies they are working on, in line with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri, CEO Anurag Jain and members Rajiv Gauba, R Balasubramaniam, Joram Aniya, K V Raju, M Srinivas, Gobardhan Das and Abhay Karandikar will attend the meeting, along with other senior officials of the Aayog. (Agencies)