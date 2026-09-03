PM SHRI KV No 2 wins ASMITA Basketball title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 emerged as the champions of the ASMITA Sub-Junior Basketball League 2026, defeating Budgam district by 47-31 in the final played at the Bhagwati Nagar Indoor Sports Complex, Jammu.

The tournament witnessed an exciting display of basketball talent by young girls from across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In the semifinals held earlier in the morning, Budgam district defeated APS Ratnuchak in the first semifinal, while PM SHRI KV No 2 won the second semifinal to secure its place in the final.

Advertisement

Vikram Randhawa, MLA Bahu, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He appreciated the outstanding efforts and enthusiasm of the young players and lauded the parents for their continuous support and encouragement in helping their children pursue sports.

As many as 12 teams representing different districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, along with prominent educational institutions, participated in the league. The competition provided an important platform for young basketball players to gain competitive exposure and showcase their talent.

The ASMITA Sub-Junior Basketball League 2026 was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Basketball Association (JKBA) under the supervision of the Khelo India Division, Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The successful conduct of the league marks another significant step towards promoting basketball among young girls and strengthening the grassroots sports ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.