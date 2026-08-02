PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jammu Cantt, organised its leadership programme during the morning assembly, formally inducting the newly elected Student Council for the academic session.

Principal Sunil Kumar Yadav conferred badges and sashes on the council members, officially entrusting them with their leadership responsibilities. Mahip Singh and Bani Kaur, both Class XII students, were appointed school captains.

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The ceremony was attended by house masters and mistresses, teachers, students, and house members. Addressing the gathering, school captain Bani Kaur highlighted the importance of leadership, discipline, responsibility, and service, urging council members to perform their duties with sincerity, commitment, and integrity.

The newly elected office-bearers took the oath of office, pledging to uphold the school's dignity and discipline, carry out their responsibilities with honesty, and serve as role models for fellow students.

Congratulating the council members, Principal Sunil Kumar Yadav said leadership is not merely a position of authority but a responsibility that demands service, discipline, accountability, and dedication. He expressed confidence that the new Student Council would uphold the school's traditions and contribute to a positive, disciplined, and inspiring learning environment.