PM, Shah, Adityanath covering-up sins of 'thieves': Cong on Ram Temple donation theft

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of choosing to cover up the "sins of the thieves", who stole donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, instead of initiating a comprehensive investigation, and demanded that the PM break his silence on the issue.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said if the PM chooses to remain silent, attempting to divert the nation's attention by focusing on other issues then he should know that the Congress party is determined to bring the truth to light.

"Those who have committed the heinous sin of stealing donations and offerings will certainly be held accountable and punished in accordance with the Constitution," Ramesh asserted.

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He also posed questions to the government, asking how many crores of people across the country contributed to the donations and what is the total amount of it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha'. The theft of funds dedicated to donations and offerings, is considered a 'grave sin'."

Such a grave sin has come to light at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, allegedly involving individuals associated with the BJP and the RSS; yet, there is an ongoing attempt to suppress the entire matter and shield the primary culprits, he said.

The question arises why Prime Minister Modi himself handpicked individuals linked to the BJP, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and the RSS to serve as trustees --doing so without any public consultation, he said.

Now that it has been established that this despicable act -- which has deeply hurt the faith of millions across the country --occurred under their watch, why is the prime minister, who was at the forefront of claiming credit for the Ram Mandir, now maintaining a silence that serves to protect these grave offenders, Ramesh asked.

He pointed out that according to the RSS and the Trust, a total of Rs 3,264 crore was collected through the 'Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan (2021)' and other corpus donations.

In the first nine months of 2024, 13.55 crore devotees visited Ayodhya, Ramesh said and added that approximately 10 crore additional devotees arrived in Ayodhya during the 'Maha Kumbh' in 2025.

"Given this, it is reported that 16 crore devotees visited between April 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. Yet, the total offerings recorded amount to a mere Rs 82.78 crore -- an average of just Rs 5 per person -- a figure that appears highly suspicious, given the massive number of devotees," he said.

Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Temple Construction Committee, has himself acknowledged that this is not merely a case of theft, but an act of "daylight robbery", Ramesh pointed out.

Yet why are Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instead of ordering a thorough investigation, trying to cover up the sinners' misdeeds, Ramesh asked.

"It is a fundamental principle that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. However, in this entire matter, neither has justice been served, nor is there any visible attempt to ensure it," he said.

Posing four key questions to the government, Ramesh asked how many crores of people across the country contributed donations and what is the total amount of it.

"What is the total amount collected through donation boxes? What is the total value -- in thousands of crores of rupees -- of the stolen donations and offerings, and why does the government remain silent instead of ordering an impartial investigation?" Ramesh said.

Where is the accounting for the offerings made by approximately 30 crore devotees, he further asked.

Why did the SIT attempt to hush up the matter by claiming only 80 lakh rupees had been stolen, he questioned.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Uttar Pradesh today, we hope he will break his silence on this grave issue and address the questions raised by the people of the country," Ramesh said.

"If he once again stays silent on this important matter and tries to divert the country's attention by hiding behind some other issue, let him know that the Congress will bring the truth of this entire matter to light, come what may.Those grave sinners who have stolen the donations and offerings will definitely be brought to justice as per the Constitution," the Congress leader said.

The Congress last week launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the Ram temple donation theft case, asking why he became "complicit in this sin" by offering his "tacit consent".

Earlier this month, the Congress alleged that the likes of former general secretary of the Ram Temple trust Champat Rai were being shielded in the Ram temple donation theft probe and hit out at Prime Minister Modi over his "silence" on the issue, saying "arrogance of power is suicidal".

The opposition party had also asked why there was a 21-day delay in filing an FIR after a video regarding the stolen amount reached Rai on June 4.

The Congress has raised an array of questions about the investigation into the theft of donations at the Ram temple by the SIT, and said only an impartial and transparent probe under the Supreme Court's supervision can reveal the truth.

The opposition party has also questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence on the issue, saying it implies that the thieves "enjoy his protection".

The Congress's persistent attack on the BJP comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls early next year. (Agencies)