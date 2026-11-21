KHARAGPUR (WB), Nov 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has shown over the past 12 years that breaking barriers in thinking can help the country realise its potential, create opportunities and empower the poor.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, here, Modi said India had declared "loud and clear" its resolve to "break the limits and unlock the possibilities".

"The nation only understands its capacity when it breaks its limits and unlocks the possibilities," he said.

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The Prime Minister said that over the last 12 years, his government had worked to break existing limitations and empower the poor.

"Earlier, people used to talk about removing poverty from the Red Fort, but they never did anything except making files," he said.

Referring to a World Bank report, Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had come out of poverty in the last 12-13 years, describing it as a result of a change in the country's approach and thinking.

"The country discovers its capabilities only when it breaks the boundaries of thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown exactly that," he said.

Modi said West Bengal was a land where ideas had gained strength, and national movements had taken shape, adding that IIT Kharagpur stood on a site that once housed a detention camp for freedom fighters.

He urged students to draw inspiration from the lives, thoughts and activities of freedom fighters who were detained at the site.

"Imagine what the freedom fighters who stayed here must have talked about and thought about all day," he told the students, adding that their ideas and sacrifices continued to inspire generations.

The PM said the institution had completed 75 years of its journey and achieved several milestones during this period.

India, too, had witnessed tremendous transformation over these decades, moving "from bullock carts to bullet trains, from postal letters to social media messages", he said.

As India moves towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat', IIT Kharagpur's 75 years of experience would play a significant role in the country's development and innovation ecosystem, Modi said.

The institute's contribution to education, research and technological advancement would be important in shaping India's future, he added. (Agencies)