New Delhi, Jul 21: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in the meeting that the government "stands with the students" amid concerns over the NEET examination paper leak and called for strict action against those involved in the irregularities.

Addressing the reporters after today's NDA Parliamentary Party 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.

"On the NEET exam, the PM said we stand with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face strict action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur," Rijiju said.

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Rijiju's remarks come after the CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent.

Rijiju said the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting was "very fruitful" and that the Prime Minister provided guidance to all members on several significant issues.

"The Prime Minister provided guidance to all... It was a very productive meeting. The Prime Minister addressed several significant issues and offered his guidance. He highlighted the successes the country has achieved in recent months and spoke about the FTAs signed with various nations," he said.

He said the meeting also welcomed new Rajya Sabha MPs, including Nitin Nabin.

"Today the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, now called 'Mangal Milan', took place. We welcomed our new Rajya Sabha MPs, including Nitin Nabin Ji. The meeting was fruitful," Rijiju said.

Speaking on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with various nations, Rijiju said the Prime Minister assured members that the interests of farmers would remain a priority and that no harm would come to them.

"Regarding these agreements, the Prime Minister assured that the interests of farmers would be prioritised; he emphasised that no harm would come to them. He stated that the welfare of farmers remains paramount in any FTA signed with any country, ensuring that these agreements serve the best interests of both the farmers and the nation," he said.

Rijiju added that the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to farmers' welfare.

"He also spoke about the FTA and reiterated our commitment to farmers' welfare -- we are taking care of them," he said. (Agencies)