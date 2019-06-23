PM remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s passion for a united and strong India continues to inspire people.

In a tweet to mark Mookerjee’s 66th death anniversary, the prime minister said he was a devout patriot and proud nationalist.

“Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians,” Modi said.

Mookerjee died in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1953 under mysterious circumstances. (AGENCIES)