PM Offers Prayers At Shree Vinayaka Temple As He Completes 25 Years As Head Of Government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shree Vinayaka Temple in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, today morning and offered prayers on the occasion of completing 25 years as Head of Government. During his visit, the Prime Minister participated in traditional...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shree Vinayaka Temple in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, today morning and offered prayers on the occasion of completing 25 years as Head of Government. During his visit, the Prime Minister participated in traditional puja-archana and sought blessings for the journey ahead. The visit marked the completion of 25 years of his public service as the head of a government.
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