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Home / Latest News / PM Narendra Modi Calls On President Murmu Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

PM Narendra Modi Calls On President Murmu Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

NEW DELHI, Jun 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid buzz over a reshuffle of the Union council of ministers. The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a...

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Daily Excelsior
07:41 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Jun 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid buzz over a reshuffle of the Union council of ministers.

The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said.

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