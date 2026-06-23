PM Narendra Modi Calls On President Murmu Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

NEW DELHI, Jun 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid buzz over a reshuffle of the Union council of ministers.

The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said.