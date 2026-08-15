NEW DELHI, Aug 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address was imbued with the resolve for swadeshi, prosperity and added that it will prove to be a milestone in the journey towards becoming a leading nation across all sectors.

In a post on X, Shah said Modi outlined a comprehensive roadmap to build a 'Viksit Bharat' driven by the spirit of a 'nation first’, 'drug-free’ and a 'safe India'.

He also said the prime minister highlighted the unprecedented progress made over the last 12 years in sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals, energy, and railway transport.

Advertisement

He presented the mantra of 'saptadhara' -- seven pillars of strength -- to propel the country to new heights and achieve self-reliance across all sectors, Shah said.

"To channel the potential of the youth, Modi Ji announced initiatives to provide AI skilling to over one crore young people in a single year, establish a network for free online coaching, and launch a talent hunt campaign for the 2036 Olympics," Shah said on 'X'.

The prime minister set ambitious targets, such as achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity and establishing eight new semiconductor units by 2047, he said.

"Imbued with the resolve for Swadeshi, prosperity, and self-reliance, this address by Modi Ji will prove to be a milestone in the journey towards becoming a leading nation across all sectors," the Home Minister said.

In another post, Shah said the spirited rallying cry of the freedom movement -- Vande Mataram -- was sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time today, 80 years after independence.

"Witnessing this historic moment not only gave me goosebumps but filled my entire being with sheer ecstasy," he said.