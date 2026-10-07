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Home / Videos / PM Modi’s 25 Years in Public Life Reflect His Commitment to Public Welfare: Dr Jitendra Singh

PM Modi’s 25 Years in Public Life Reflect His Commitment to Public Welfare: Dr Jitendra Singh

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi’s 25 years in public life reflect his commitment to public welfare. Speaking to reporters in Udhampur, he said getting democratically elected continuously is a unique example in democratic system across the...

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Daily Excelsior
01:19 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi’s 25 years in public life reflect his commitment to public welfare. Speaking to reporters in Udhampur, he said getting democratically elected continuously is a unique example in democratic system across the world. BJP today organised Sewa Jyoti Yatra in Udhampur to mark PM Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service.

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