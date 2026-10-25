PM Modi Watches As Fighter Jets Roar Across Varanasi Skies At IAF Air Show

VARANASI, (UP), Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Indian Air Force's air show, 'Wings over Ganges', organised at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as the IAF's premier display teams performed aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi on the final day of the three-day air show held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a white Air Force cap and dark sunglasses as the IAF's spectacular aerial displays filled the skies above the holy city with the roar of fighter jets. The air show lasted for over an hour.

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According to IAF officials, the show featured displays by fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, indigenous Tejas and LCH Prachand, and helicopters.

Officials said the highlight of the show was the Kashi formation, in which three Kiran aircraft flew in a V formation, creating a spectacle in the colours of the Tricolour. The display drew loud cheers from the crowd.

During the Omkar formation, Mi-17 helicopters were seen flying across the sky carrying the national flag.

Fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar, along with transport aircraft and helicopters, showcased the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team showcased precision flying and coordinated manoeuvres, while the Sarang helicopter display team enthralled spectators with its aerial stunts.

While the sacred Ganga and the vibrant ghats provided a serene backdrop, the thunderous roar of military aircraft soaring overhead infused the atmosphere with excitement as spectators watched Air Force personnel's skill and daring in awe.

Some people waved the Tricolour and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" echoed across the venue.

For the people of Kashi, the event was more than just an air show; it offered an opportunity to witness the valour of the Indian Air Force and experience the country's military strength at close quarters, officials said.

Modi's presence at the event generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, with large numbers of people gathering along the route from the police lines to Namo Ghat to welcome the prime minister.

BJP workers and residents greeted Modi with rose petals, traditional musical performances and cultural programmes at designated points along the route.

These points, many of them with tents, were erected at the Police Lines main gate, Police Lines crossing, Yes Bank on Khajuri-Maqbool Alam Road, Hukulganj Tirumuhani, Chowkaghat wood market, City Railway Station, Gol Gadda crossing, the railway underpass and the CNG station near Namo Ghat.

People raised slogans of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram" as the prime minister stood on the footboard of his vehicle to acknowledge the crowds.

Spectators expressed pride at witnessing the air show in the prime minister's presence.

Divakar Singh, who attended the event, said it was a matter of great pride for Varanasi.

"It is a memorable experience to watch the Indian Air Force's air show at Namo Ghat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The spirituality of Kashi, combined with the might of fighter aircraft in the sky, fills us with pride," he said.

He added that the event would inspire children and young people to develop respect for the country and a spirit of national service.

Another spectator, Govind Pandey, said it was the first time he had witnessed an air show of this scale.

He said watching the event alongside Modi, who represents Varanasi in Parliament, had made the experience particularly memorable. Such displays could inspire young people to join the Air Force, he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated a new garment manufacturing unit of Arvind Ltd in the Mirzamurad area of Varanasi.

Officials said the facility aims to promote industrial development in the region and strengthen India's textile and garment manufacturing sector.

During the visit, the prime minister also interacted with around 300 women.

Officials said the new unit is expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly for women, and accelerate local economic activity.

The initiative is also expected to connect garments manufactured in Varanasi with international customers through access to global markets.

Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning and travelled by helicopter to Mirzamurad for the inauguration. He subsequently flew to the Police Lines before proceeding by road to Namo Ghat. (PTI)