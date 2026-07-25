PM Modi To Interact With Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 Participants On July 26

New Delhi, Jul 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on Sunday through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Saturday.

The interaction is scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm and will bring together more than 400 youth participants from across the country who took part in the month-long initiative aimed at strengthening engagement with India's border villages.

According to a statement issued by the PMO, the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the nation's "first villages" and making them active partners in the journey towards building a Viksit Bharat.

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The 2026 edition of the programme was conducted in two phases from June 4 to June 30 across 74 Vibrant Border Villages in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. More than 400 youth participants, representing every State and union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that attracted participation from over three lakh young people.

During the programme, participants stayed with local communities and engaged in a range of activities designed to promote community development and national integration. These included Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on various government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance.

The PMO said the initiative provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions. It added that the programme also sought to foster community participation, strengthen national integration and deepen the understanding of the strategic importance of border villages among the country's youth.

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme forms part of the Centre's broader efforts to promote inclusive development in border areas while encouraging greater engagement of young citizens in nation-building initiatives. By connecting youth with remote frontier communities, the programme aims to strengthen awareness of the unique opportunities and challenges in these regions and reinforce the government's vision of integrated and balanced development across the country's borders. (Agencies)