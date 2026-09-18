PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Environment, Climate Meet; Judges From 17 Nations To Attend

New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate an international conference on the environment and climate, which will be attended by environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials.

The two-day meet during the weekend on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics" is being organised by the National Green Tribunal.

It will witness the participation of environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court of India and high courts, district court judges, secretaries of various ministries, senior government officials, representatives of state judicial academies, among others, an official statement said.

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It will also bring together eminent judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries.

The conference will provide a platform for the exchange of judicial approaches, scientific knowledge, environmental governance practices and institutional experiences across jurisdictions.

It will facilitate dialogue on critical environmental and climate challenges, including gaps in policy formulation, implementation and enforcement, and explore ways to strengthen environmental governance and institutional cooperation, the statement said. (AGENCIES)