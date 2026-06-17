PM Modi To Disburse Incentives Worth Rs 2400 Cr Under PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

NEW DELHI, Jun 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse incentives worth around Rs 2,400 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) at a special programme to be held in Delhi on Friday.

The disbursal marks a significant milestone in the implementation of PM-VBRY, the government of India's flagship employment-linked incentive scheme aimed at accelerating job creation, promoting formalisation of employment, enhancing employability, and expanding social security coverage across sectors, an official statement said.

The scheme has already supported the creation of 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country.

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Under the scheme, first-time employees are eligible for incentives of up to Rs 15,000, while employers generating additional employment can receive up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee.

Employers in the manufacturing sector will receive incentives for four years, while those in other sectors will be eligible for two years.

”The scheme reflects the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling ecosystem for employment-led growth and ensuring that the benefits of India’s economic progress translate into quality formal employment opportunities for its youth,” the PMO said.

The PM-VBRY, which came into effect on August 1, 2025, has a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore and aims to incentivise the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs over two years.

“Of these, approximately 1.92 crore beneficiaries are expected to be first-time entrants into the workforce. By supporting both employees and employers, the scheme is playing a transformative role in expanding formal employment, strengthening social security coverage, and advancing the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the PMO added.(AGENCIES)