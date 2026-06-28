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Home / Videos / PM Modi Thanks Citizens For Supporting Gold Curbs & Fuel-Saving Amid West Asia Crisis

PM Modi Thanks Citizens For Supporting Gold Curbs & Fuel-Saving Amid West Asia Crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian nationals for taking on the responsibility during a recent global crisis. Addressing the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister said that the citizens stood together and...

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Daily Excelsior
06:34 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian nationals for taking on the responsibility during a recent global crisis. Addressing the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister said that the citizens stood together and acted in the national interest by listening to his appeal to avoid buying gold, limit foreign travel, and adopt practices such as carpooling and greater use of public transport.PM Modi expressed gratitude to citizens for their cooperation and said their collective efforts reflected a deep sense of responsibility.“The people of India handled this global crisis with great responsibility," PM Modi said during the broadcast.

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