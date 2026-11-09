New Delhi, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reviewing the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirming India's readiness to contribute towards a peaceful resolution of the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Announcing the conversation in a post on social media platform X, Modi described it as "productive" and said the two leaders had agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties," the Prime Minister said.

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The discussion also focused on the continuing war and its humanitarian consequences, with Zelenskyy sharing his assessment of the conflict and the various diplomatic initiatives being pursued to restore peace. Modi said he had thanked the Ukrainian President for apprising him of these developments.

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace," he said.

Reiterating New Delhi's position on the conflict, Modi underscored India's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at ending hostilities through peaceful means. "Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he added.

The conversation assumes significance amid India's sustained diplomatic engagement with both Ukraine and Russia since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. New Delhi has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable route to a lasting settlement, while maintaining that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.

India has sought to maintain a delicate diplomatic balance, preserving its longstanding strategic relationship with Moscow while expanding engagement with Kyiv. It has also repeatedly voiced concern over the humanitarian fallout of the conflict and called for an early cessation of hostilities.

Modi has on several occasions emphasised that India is prepared to play a constructive role in efforts to restore peace, maintaining that military confrontation cannot deliver a durable solution. His diplomatic outreach has included engagements with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, reflecting New Delhi's willingness to maintain communication with all sides.

The latest conversation signals the continuation of high-level political engagement between New Delhi and Kyiv despite the prolonged conflict. It also provides an opportunity to advance bilateral cooperation while keeping diplomatic channels open on the search for peace in Ukraine.

For India, the challenge remains to translate its diplomatic outreach and relations with both sides into a constructive contribution towards a negotiated settlement, without compromising its strategic interests or its longstanding advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy. (Agencies)