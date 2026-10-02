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Home / Videos / PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchaar, Hails His Bravery

PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchaar, Hails His Bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured in an alleged mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight, and praised his courage and presence of mind.  PM Modi wished Captain Machchhar a...

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Daily Excelsior
01:47 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured in an alleged mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight, and praised his courage and presence of mind.  PM Modi wished Captain Machchhar a speedy recovery and applauded his bravery in handling the emergency situation, in which the captain is credited with helping avert a major tragedy. Captain Machchhar is currently recovering at a hospital in the UAE and is reported to be in stable condition

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