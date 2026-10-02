PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchaar, Hails His Bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured in an alleged mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight, and praised his courage and presence of mind. PM Modi wished Captain Machchhar a speedy recovery and applauded his bravery in handling the emergency situation, in which the captain is credited with helping avert a major tragedy. Captain Machchhar is currently recovering at a hospital in the UAE and is reported to be in stable condition

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