New Delhi, Jun 30: Showcasing the rich tapestry of India's handloom heritage and timeless artisanal brilliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a curated selection of traditional Indian crafts to the top leadership of Seychelles during his high-profile three-day official visit to the island nation. The exchange of these meticulously chosen diplomatic presents beautifully highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties and shared environmental values between New Delhi and Victoria.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie was presented with a Muradabadi Brass Tortoise.

Handcrafted by skilled metalsmiths from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, globally celebrated as India's "Brass City", the piece highlights the region's extraordinary expertise in metal casting, engraving and finishing. In Indian philosophy, the tortoise stands as a timeless symbol of wisdom, stability, resilience and longevity.

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This gift holds special significance for Seychelles, whose natural heritage is intimately connected to the iconic Aldabra Giant Tortoise, making the presentation a thoughtful bridge between India's craftsmanship and the island nation's unique ecological identity.

First Lady Veronique Herminie was presented with two exquisite examples of Indian artistic mastery: a Maheshwari Silk Stole and a Bidriware Box.

Hailing from Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, the elegant Maheshwari Silk Stole blends fine silk and cotton yarns and is adorned with delicate geometric and floral-inspired motifs in soft hues, representing a refined handloom tradition preserved for generations.

The accompanying Bidriware Box, originating from Bidar in Karnataka, showcases an intricate contrast of bright silver inlay against a deep black, oxidised metallic surface of zinc and copper alloy, with geometric and floral motifs meticulously inlaid by hand with fine silver wire.

Vice President Sebastien Pillay received an Orchid Art Painting from Sikkim, chosen by the Prime Minister.

The exquisite artwork masterfully blends the state's floral heritage with India's national bird, the peacock, gracefully depicted amidst delicate orchid blooms and intricate vines.

The painting captures a beautiful diplomatic resonance because, while the peacock reflects India's cultural soul, the orchid stands proudly as the National Flower of Seychelles, symbolising both nations' shared commitment to environmental conservation and biodiversity.

Second Lady Lina Pillay, wife of Vice President Sebastien Pillay, was gifted a magnificent Kanchivaram Silk Fabric by Prime Minister Modi.

Renowned for its luxurious texture and exceptional durability, this textile originates from the historic temple town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The fabric features a rich maroon field decorated with gold zari motifs and is framed by a striking border of red, green and gold.

Inspired by traditional temple architecture and nature, this Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged and One District One Product (ODOP)-recognised silk represents the peak of Indian handloom weaving.

Seychelles National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta received a Toda Embroidered Shawl, completing the cultural offerings.

This distinguished textile is crafted entirely by hand by the Toda community, an indigenous pastoral people inhabiting the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu. Woven on a white cotton base, it features bold red and black geometric embroidery executed via a unique, age-old hand-weaving technique known as Pukhoor.

Traditionally worn during sacred ceremonies, the shawl represents the preservation of indigenous knowledge and mirrors Seychelles' own steadfast commitment to protecting its unique cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister wrapped up his landmark three-day visit on Monday, leaving for India after sealing 19 significant geopolitical outcomes across sectors like defence, space and healthcare, and being conferred with the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' honour by President Herminie. (Agencies)