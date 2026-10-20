PM Modi, Shah, Other Leaders Extend Vijayadashmi Wishes

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders on Tuesday extended their greetings to all citizens on Vijayadashami.

“Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone’s resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish,” PM Modi posted on X.

"This festival inspires us to steadfastly move forward on the path of duty, righteousness, and honour," Amit Shah said in a message on X. "May the grace of Lord Shri Ram infuse joy and renewed energy into everyone's lives. Jai Shri Ram!" he said.

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“On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all. The festival of Vijayadashami, celebrated in various parts of the country as Dussehra and Durga Puja, symbolises the triumph of Good over Evil, Truth over Untruth and Dharma over Adharma,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a message.

He said the life of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram exemplifies these timeless virtues and inspires us to lead a virtuous life.

“May this Vijayadashami, Dussehra and Durga Puja bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all,” he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasions of Maha Navami and Dussehra.

In his message, the Chief Minister said these festivals embody the timeless values of truth, righteousness and the triumph of good over evil. He expressed hope that the auspicious occasions would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people and further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister called upon people to draw inspiration from the spirit of these festivals and reaffirm their commitment to mutual respect, unity and peaceful coexistence.