NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to being in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Friday during which he would flag off a new phase of the Bengaluru Metro and also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

In a post on X on Thursday, Modi also said he will inaugurate the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium.

"Namaskara Karnataka! Looking forward to being in Bengaluru and Mysuru tomorrow, 13th November," the prime minister said.

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He said the programmes include Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, inauguration and laying of foundation stones of development works worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru.

During the visit, Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of 'Prashanti Kutiram', which was founded with the objective of integrating modern science with India's spiritual wisdom, and will flag off and undertake a metro ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore metro station.

He will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru, an official statement said.

The prime minister will then travel to Mysuru where he will participate in a tree plantation programme at Bharat Vann, inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium and address a gathering.

The development projects span key sectors including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways, the statement said.

Modi will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore.

With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, the facility will significantly strengthen India's LPG storage infrastructure.

The prime minister will also inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme - Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. ()PTI)