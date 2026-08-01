NEW DELHI, Jul 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed a series of landmark decisions taken by the union Cabinet, saying they underscore the government's commitment to strengthening farmer welfare, promoting a sporting culture, enhancing energy security and expanding clean energy capacity as India advances towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

In separate posts on social media platform X, the Prime Minister welcomed the Cabinet's approval to extend the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, revamp the Khelo India Scheme and enhance assistance to National Sports Federations, launch the National Offshore Exploration Scheme 'Samudra Manthan', and roll out the Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana.

Welcoming the extension of the PM-KISAN Scheme till 2030-31, Modi said the government remained dedicated to ensuring the prosperity of farmers across the country. "We are committed to the empowerment and prosperity of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this direction, approval has been given today to extend the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme till 2030-31. This assistance not only helps our food producers meet expenses related to seeds, fertilisers and other farming needs but is also improving their economic condition," the Prime Minister said.

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The union Cabinet earlier approved the continuation of the PM-KISAN Scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with a financial outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh crore. Launched in February 2019, the flagship income-support programme provides eligible landholding farmer families with Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

According to the government, more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers through 23 instalments since the scheme's launch.

Modi also described the expansion of the Khelo India Scheme and enhanced financial support to National Sports Federations as a significant step towards building a stronger sporting ecosystem in the country. "Our government is fully committed to promoting a sporting culture in the country. In this direction, approval has been given to the expansion of the Khelo India Scheme as well as enhanced assistance to National Sports Federations. This will provide young athletes across the country with better training, modern facilities and greater opportunities to develop their talent," he said.

The revamped Khelo India Scheme and enhanced Assistance to National Sports Federations have been approved with a combined outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The programme aims to strengthen grassroots sports, create an integrated athlete development pathway, establish Khelo India Feeder Schools and Khelo India Utkrishta Vidyalayas, expand scientific coaching and sports infrastructure, and support India's preparations for future international sporting events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its Olympic ambitions.

Highlighting the approval of the 'Samudra Manthan' National Offshore Exploration Scheme, Modi said the initiative would provide a major boost to India's energy sector. "The Cabinet's approval of 'Samudra Manthan' marks a transformative leap towards strengthening India's energy security and unlocking our vast offshore potential. By combining investment, cutting-edge technology, skilled human capital and modern infrastructure, Samudra Manthan will give fresh momentum to 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The Cabinet approved the scheme with an outlay of Rs 84,084 crore up to 2030-31 to accelerate offshore oil and gas exploration through advanced seismic surveys, deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling, scientific exploration in frontier basins, development of offshore infrastructure and establishment of an integrated Oil and Gas Manufacturing and Services Zone.

The government expects the initiative to boost domestic hydrocarbon production, generate employment, attract investment and strengthen India's long-term energy security.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the approval of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana, describing it as a major step towards expanding the country's clean energy capacity. "The Cabinet's approval of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana expands India's clean-energy capacity through the innovative use of our reservoirs and inland water bodies. The Scheme will benefit every State and union Territory and reduce CO emissions," Modi said.

Approved with an outlay of Rs 5,070 crore, the scheme aims to develop 5,000 MW of floating solar photovoltaic projects integrated with energy storage systems across reservoirs and inland water bodies. The government has said the initiative will significantly enhance India's floating solar capacity, reduce around 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, create thousands of jobs and promote domestic manufacturing of solar and energy storage equipment.

The Cabinet's decisions span key sectors including agriculture, sports, conventional energy and renewable energy, reflecting the government's broader strategy of combining welfare initiatives with infrastructure creation, technological advancement and sustainable development.

According to the Centre, the measures are expected to improve farmers' incomes, nurture sporting talent, strengthen energy independence, accelerate the clean energy transition and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(UNI)