PM Modi Says 70 Lakh Jobs Created Under PM-VBRY So Far; Transfers Initial Incentives Worth Rs 2,400 Cr

NEW DELHI, Jun 19: Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) has created over 70 lakh jobs across the country so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he transferred incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore for 15 lakh first-time employees and their employers.

The amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer.

Addressing the event, Modi said that when the government, the youth and the industry work together, job creation grows multi-fold.

Advertisement

He informed that Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana has created 70 lakh jobs and provided social security cover for the beneficiaries under the scheme.

The government encourages those institutions or employers who generate new jobs, Modi said, adding that the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana forms a bridge between the youth and the industry for first-time job seekers.

He said, "Through PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, we are supporting employment generation, empowering youth and building a stronger workforce for the future."

The scheme is about empowering first-time employees and building a bridge between the youth and the industry, he stated.

The aspirations, skills and potential of our youth shape the path to a Viksit Bharat, he said.

Modi further said that India's youth will be at the forefront of driving global growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in the years to come.

In the 21st century, opportunities will belong to nations that nurture skilled talent, foster innovation and uphold the highest standards of quality, he said, adding that India has unprecedented capability in these three areas.

Under PM-VBRY, the government has provided an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore and targeted 3.5 crore job creation in two years.

Under the scheme, up to Rs 15,000 is provided for first-time employees. Employers get up to Rs 3,000 per month per new employee under the scheme.

To boost employment in the manufacturing sector, extended benefits are being provided for up to four years under the scheme. (Agencies)