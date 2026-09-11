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Home / Social Trends / PM Modi Remembers Swami Vivekananda's Address At World's Parliament Of Religions In Chicago

PM Modi Remembers Swami Vivekananda's Address At World's Parliament Of Religions In Chicago

NEW DELHI, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Swami Vivekananda's captivating address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago on this day in 1893, and said his inspiring words still reverberate across the world. Swami Vivekananda...

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Daily Excelsior
11:17 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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FILE PHOTO- PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

NEW DELHI, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Swami Vivekananda's captivating address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago on this day in 1893, and said his inspiring words still reverberate across the world.

Swami Vivekananda is best known for his ground-breaking speech in which he introduced Hinduism to America and the world, and upheld the ideals of social work and humanitarianism as the highest virtues.

"11th September 1893, Chicago. Swami Vivekananda's captivating address offered a glimpse of the civilisational ethos of India. His inspiring words still reverberate across the world," Modi said in a post on X.

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