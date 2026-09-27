PM Modi Recalls 2016 Surgical Strikes On Terror Launchpads, Says India Has Displayed Firm Resolve Against Terrorism

New Delhi, Sept 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army on terror launch pads across LoC in 2016 and said India has made it clear that terrorism will be met with a strong and decisive response.

Speaking in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi also referred to the ongoing Census and said it is a national responsibility and every citizen has a role to play.

He said a decade ago, India demonstrated its resolve with a decisive response to the long-standing pain caused by cross-border terrorism.

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“A major historical achievement of India is set to complete 10 years in just a day—the surgical strike. Ten years ago, on September 28–29, 2016, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in PoJK. The world was astonished by the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism,” he said.

“The surgical strike boldly demonstrated a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy to the entire world. It served as our decisive response to the long-standing suffering India had endured due to terrorist attacks," he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor carried out in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"Over the past decade—from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor'—India has repeatedly sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast a hostile eye on India, they will face a befitting response."

The Surgical Strikes of September 29, 2016 were carried out in response to the Uri terrorist attack and credible intelligence on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army conducted precision strikes targeting terrorists preparing to infiltrate into India. The operation demonstrated India's willingness to take pre-emptive action against cross-border terrorism and established a new doctrine of imposing costs on those supporting and facilitating terrorist activities.

The strikes signalled a shift from strategic restraint to a proactive and deterrence-based approach to safeguarding national security. (Agencies)