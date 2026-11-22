THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Nov 22: CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning why corporates have not raised wages or created more jobs was "nothing but political theatrics."

Vijayan, in an 'X' post, said that Modi spent 12 years cutting corporate taxes and extending concessions to big businesses, and was now "pretending to speak for ordinary people."

"This sudden concern for workers is nothing but political theatrics. When corporate profits soared while ordinary people struggled with stagnant wages and rising living costs, where was this concern, the former chief minister asked. (Agencies)