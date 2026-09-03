PM Modi Pushes 'Team India' Approach to Water Security, Calls for AI-Based Governance and Continuous Review

NEW DELHI, Sep 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a sustained "Team India" approach to tackle India's water challenges.

Chairing the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Water organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Modi stressed that the decisions and actionable points emerging from the summit must translate into measurable outcomes on the ground. He said the exercise should not remain a "one-time exercise" and called for a continuous process of review, learning and follow-up.

The summit, held on September 1 and 2, is the first in a series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen the spirit of "Team India", deepen cooperative federalism and promote collective ownership of national priorities. Ministers and senior officials from States and union Territories participated in deliberations on key issues relating to water security and management.

Advertisement

Underscoring the importance of Jan Bhagidari, Modi called for wider promotion of "Jal Utsav" to build public awareness about water conservation and encourage community participation in water management. He also called for making de-silting a regular exercise and developing clear criteria and standard operating procedures for the purpose.

On dam safety, the Prime Minister stressed rigorous preparedness before every monsoon and strict compliance with prescribed safety precautions. He also called for greater awareness among school students about dam safety and suggested incorporating the subject suitably into educational curricula.

Addressing the growing pressure on urban water resources, Modi called for sensitising Urban Local Bodies to the implications of rapid urbanisation, population growth and future water requirements. He suggested organising similar "Chintan Shivirs" for Urban Local Bodies to facilitate focused deliberations and develop practical solutions to emerging challenges.

The Prime Minister also advocated wider adoption of water-saving technologies and suggested dedicated exhibitions and workshops to expose Indian manufacturers and stakeholders to global best practices. Such initiatives, he said, could help Indian industry develop and scale up efficient technologies for water conservation and management.

Calling for stronger institutional capacity in the water sector, Modi stressed the need to strengthen education and research on water management and governance in universities and higher educational institutions.

He also proposed structured inter-State study visits involving public representatives, officials and farmers to facilitate practical learning and replication of successful water-management initiatives.

Technology and data, too, figured prominently in the Prime Minister's agenda. He called for robust water data governance by bringing water-sector data together, systematically managing and analysing it and using it effectively for policy and planning. He recommended the use of artificial intelligence for data collection and analysis through a uniform format to improve the quality and usefulness of water-related information.

Modi further stressed the need for anticipatory and integrated planning to address water scarcity, including greater utilisation of treated water for agriculture and industrial purposes. The emphasis, he indicated, should be on anticipating future requirements and building sustainable solutions rather than responding only after shortages emerge.

Recalling his experience as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said water scarcity could be converted into an opportunity through systematic planning, commitment, adequate resources and capable officials. He urged States to learn from successful interventions and adapt them to their own local requirements.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil identified four major outcomes of the summit: accelerating the completion of water infrastructure projects, turning water conservation into a sustained people's movement, ensuring the long-term sustainability of drinking-water sources and institutionalising effective operation and maintenance of rural drinking-water schemes.

The summit brought political leadership and senior officials from the Centre, States and union Territories together to jointly deliberate on sector-specific priorities and ways to accelerate implementation. It is part of the government's broader effort to strengthen cooperative federalism by encouraging the sharing of experiences, adoption of best practices and collective ownership of national development priorities.

The emphasis on conservation, technology, data-driven planning and public participation comes amid mounting pressure on India's water resources due to urbanisation, rising demand, groundwater depletion and uneven availability. The government's approach increasingly seeks to place water conservation, efficient utilisation, sustainability and integrated management alongside the expansion of water infrastructure. (UNI)