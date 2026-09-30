PM Modi, Prez Trump Review India-US Ties, Vow To Maintain Close Engagement

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of India-US bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies and exchanged views on regional and international developments, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security.

Describing the conversation as "productive", Modi said the two leaders agreed to maintain close engagement to take forward the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. "Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

The Prime Minister added that the two leaders had also "exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security." The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, said Modi and Trump reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest. "Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries," the PMO said.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security. The conversation comes amid continued engagement between New Delhi and Washington across a broad spectrum of strategic and economic issues. Trade, defence cooperation, energy and emerging technologies remain key components of the bilateral relationship, while the two countries have also maintained high-level consultations on developments in the Indo-Pacific and other international matters.

The latest conversation underscored the importance both sides attach to sustained political engagement at the highest level as India and the United States seek to deepen their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The PMO said Modi and Trump agreed to remain in touch, signalling continued high-level engagement on bilateral, regional and global issues. (Agencies)