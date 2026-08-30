PM Modi Praises Public Participation in Cleanliness Drive During Amarnath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, highlighted the cleanliness initiatives undertaken during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and praised the participation of pilgrims in keeping the pilgrimage routes clean. ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, highlighted the cleanliness initiatives undertaken during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and praised the participation of pilgrims in keeping the pilgrimage routes clean.
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