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Home / Videos / PM Modi Praises Public Participation in Cleanliness Drive During Amarnath Yatra

PM Modi Praises Public Participation in Cleanliness Drive During Amarnath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, highlighted the cleanliness initiatives undertaken during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and praised the participation of pilgrims in keeping the pilgrimage routes clean. ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:07 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, highlighted the cleanliness initiatives undertaken during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and praised the participation of pilgrims in keeping the pilgrimage routes clean.

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