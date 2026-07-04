PM Modi Pays Tributes To Swami Vivekananda On Death Anniversary

NEW DELHI, Jul 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary and said his contribution to giving global recognition to Indian culture, spirituality, and national consciousness is incomparable.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, and died on July 4, 1902.

"Millions of salutations to Swami Vivekananda Ji on his Nirvana Diwas. His contribution to giving global recognition to Indian culture, spirituality, and national consciousness is incomparable," Modi said on X in Hindi.

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The prime minister said Swami Vivekananda's intellect and inspiring thoughts continue to guide millions of youths today.

"His spiritual messages will keep providing new energy and direction to the country in realising the resolve of building a developed India," he said.

Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission.

He got international attention with his historic speech in 1893 at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he propagated the ideals of social work and humanitarianism as the highest virtues. (Agencies)