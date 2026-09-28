PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bhagat Singh On Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, and said his spirit of sacrificing everything for the honour of the nation remains a symbol of courage and inspiration for the youth of India.

The freedom fighter was hanged by the Britishers on March 23, 1931.

"Millions of salutations to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. With his indomitable courage and valour, he gave a new edge to the freedom movement," Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister said Singh's spirit of sacrificing everything for the honour of the nation remains a symbol of courage and inspiration for the youth of India.