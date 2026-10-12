PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, Links Her Legacy To Vision Of Developed India

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary, recalling her sacrifice and dedication to national service and describing her ideals as a continuing source of inspiration for the country's development aspirations.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Modi said, "Humble tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary. Her sacrifice and dedication towards national service are an inspiration for everyone. Her ideals and thoughts will also provide renewed energy to the resolve of Viksit Bharat."

Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata, was among the prominent figures associated with the growth of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the subsequent emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She played a significant role in building the party's predecessor organisation and remained an influential figure in the development of its ideological and organisational foundations.

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Born into the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, she moved from royal life into public service and became a major political figure, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. Her political career was closely associated with nationalist politics, and she was among the leaders who helped strengthen the Jana Sangh before its legacy was carried forward by the BJP.

Over the decades, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia came to be remembered within the BJP for her organisational contribution, ideological commitment and sustained involvement in public life. Her political legacy continues to feature prominently in the party's recollection of the leaders who helped establish and expand its political presence.

Modi's tribute connected her legacy with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat, or a developed India, emphasising the continuing relevance of sacrifice, dedication and national service in the pursuit of the country's development goals.

The message also reflected the BJP's emphasis on remembering its founding-generation leaders and invoking their contributions as part of its broader political and ideological narrative.