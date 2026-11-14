New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "Paying tribute to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary."

Born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Nehru served as India's first Prime Minister from August 15, 1947, when the country attained independence, until his death on May 27, 1964. A prominent leader of the freedom movement, he played a pivotal role in shaping India's political, economic and institutional framework in the formative years after independence.

Advertisement

A firm advocate of parliamentary democracy, secularism and scientific temper, Nehru championed the development of modern institutions and infrastructure. His tenure witnessed the establishment and expansion of premier educational and research institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), alongside major initiatives in scientific research, industrial development and higher education.

November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day across the country in recognition of Nehru's affection for children. Fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among children, he believed that the welfare, education and development of young people were central to the country's future. (Agencies)