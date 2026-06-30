PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi; meets members of Indian diaspora in Seychelles

VICTORIA (Seychelles), Jun 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and met members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles.

Gandhi's legacy is prominently honoured in Seychelles through a dedicated statue at the Peace Park.

PM Modi visited the park where he offered floral tributes and interacted with some children.

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He also witnessed a singing performance by an artist.

Modi was greeted by the members of the Indian diaspora waving small Indian flags at the park.

He went to Peace Park after visiting the Sri Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, where he offered prayers.

Earlier, Modi held discussions with a group of people from the Indian diaspora and also took pictures with them in Victoria.

Modi landed in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day visit.

He held wide-ranging talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Sunday.

Modi also attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

India and Seychelles are currently celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

At a special ceremony, PM Modi was conferred with 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by President Herminie. (PTI)