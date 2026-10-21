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PM Modi Pays Homage To Policemen Who Sacrificed Life In Line Of Duty

NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. He said it is an occasion...

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Daily Excelsior
08:45 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

He said it is an occasion to express the deepest gratitude to the country's police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment in challenging circumstances.

PM Modi also said that from maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, police personnel's contribution is invaluable.

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