PM Modi pays homage to ex-PM Manmohan Singh on birth anniversary

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and remembered his many years spent in public life, serving the nation with dedication.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932 in the Punjab province of undivided India and died in New Delhi on December 26, 2024.

"Tributes to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He spent many years in public life and served the nation with dedication," Modi said in a post on X.

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Singh assumed charge as India's 14th prime minister on May 22, 2004 and for the second consecutive term on May 22, 2009.

He was the Union Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996 and ushered in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms recognised worldwide. (PTI)