PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple here on Wednesday to mark the completion of 25 years as head of government and renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication.

Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

"Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

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He said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of 'Vignaharta' (Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles), and that the nation continue to progress on the path of growth.

Government sources said the prime minister renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication as he completed 25 years as head of government by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi.