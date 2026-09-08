VADODARA, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, saying youngsters would stand with the truth and not be misled by what he termed "Jooth ki Goonj" (echo of lies).

Modi was addressing a gathering, mostly comprising youngsters, in Vadodara after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects of Rs 35,000 crore.

He also urged the youth to develop expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

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"At every nook and corner, you will find people who will try to mislead you through 'Jooth Ki Goonj', but today's youth will stand with the truth," the PM said.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a student-dialogue campaign launched by the Congress, under which programmes are being organised in various cities across the country. Through the campaign, the Opposition party is attempting to corner the ruling BJP on issues such as exam question paper leaks, costly education, irregularities in government recruitment and unemployment.

The prime minister said the youth could see how focused the government was on working across sectors, including solar, wind, hydro and nuclear energy.

Modi also called upon the youth to become experts in AI.

"Youth of the country have to become experts in AI, and we want our youth to excel in the field," he added. (Agencies)