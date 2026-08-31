PM Modi Meets Iran President Pezeshkian In Bishkek

Bishkek, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that India wants to "expand and diversify" trade basket with Iran in the "times to come" and that it will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in West Asia.

Modi held talks with Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO summit in this capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors," the prime minister said on social media.

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"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he said.

Modi also held a separate bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek," the prime minister said.

"India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more. We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," he said. (Agencies)