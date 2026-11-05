NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that cities like Pune would have had to wait decades for Metro connectivity if the network had continued expanding at the pace it did before 2014.

In a post on X, Modi said India had only 248 km of Metro lines across five cities in 2014, while the network has now expanded to nearly 1,200 km across 26 cities.

"If India's Metro network had continued expanding at the pace it did before 2014, how long would the wait be for cities like Pune to have a metro? Years ¦ no ¦ decades perhaps. And that was unacceptable," he said.

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Modi said over one crore people travel by Metro every day, adding that the expansion has meant less time in traffic, more family time, greater productivity, and better opportunities.

"This is the transformation we are working towards for urban India," he said.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro projects worth around Rs 21,800 crore on November 3 through video conferencing. (Agencies)