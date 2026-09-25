PM Modi lauds 'Make in India' success; credits infrastructure & innovation for national growth

NEW DELHI: (Sep 25) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the success of his government's 'Make in India' initiative, and said creation of infrastructure, enterprise and innovation allows the country to prosper.

The 'Make in India' programme was launched on September 25, 2014 with the ambition of making India a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.

"More made in India. More investment in India. More exports from India. A transformation visible across sectors. 'Make in India' is about creating infrastructure, enterprise and innovation that allow India to grow and prosper," he said in a post on X.